Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Newly crowned WWE Champion Randy Orton was caught between The Fiend Bray Wyatt and his rival Drew McIntyre on Raw.

Orton, who won the title from McIntyre on Sunday at the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view event, was invited to appear onto Alexa Bliss' talk show A Moment of Bliss in the main event.

Advertisement

Bliss is the new partner of Wyatt and hinted at big things happening on A Moment of Bliss during a demented installment of Wyatt's Firefly Funhouse that paid homage to Alice in Wonderland.

Wyatt has a long history with Orton and appeared upset as he thought back to how The Viper once burned down the Wyatt Family compound and the remains of his mentor, Sister Abigail.

Orton asked Bliss where Wyatt was during their interview but was interrupted by McIntyre who was looking for revenge. Bliss laughed in the corner as the grapplers fought each other until the lights in the arena went out.

The champ, when the lights turned back on, had escaped to the entrance ramp where Wyatt waited behind him. Orton chose not to turn around knowing what awaited him and instead headed back towards the ring to fight with McIntyre.

Advertisement

Orton and McIntyre exchanged blows on the announcer's desk as Raw went off the air.

WWE announced on Monday a handful of champion vs. champion matches that will happen at Survivor Series on Nov. 22. The annual pay-per-view event pits Raw and SmackDown against each other to determine the top brand in WWE.

Orton will be battling SmackDown's Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Raw Women's Champion Asuka vs. SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks; United States Champion Bobby Lashley vs. Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn; and Raw Tag Team Champions The New Day vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Street Profits will be taking place at Survivor Series.

Survivor Series also features five-on-five elimination matches between Raw and SmackDown. A number of matches were held on Monday to see who will represent Raw's men's and women's teams.

AJ Styles earned his place on the Raw men's team by defeating Jeff Hardy with a Phenomenal Forearm. Keith Lee earned the second spot after defeating Elias who just released a new album titled Universal Truth, that is available on Spotify and Apple Music. Sheamus got onto the team after he beat Matt Riddle with Brogue Kick. The other two members of the Raw men's team will be decided at a later date.

Advertisement

The Raw Women's team was formed by WWE official Adam Pearce who selected Women's Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler; Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke. Lana earned the last spot on the team by winning a Fatal 4-Way match against Nikki Cross, Lacey Evans and Peyton Royce.

Jax welcomed Lana to the team by slamming her through a table for the sixth week in a row.

Other moments from Raw included Lucha House Party defeating Akira Tozawa and Drew Gulak; The Hurt Business defeating Retribution by disqualification in a Tag Team Elimination match; and McIntyre defeating Mr. Money in the Bank, The Miz.

McIntyre, after his victory over The Miz, pointed to actor Matthew McConaughey who was watching the show virtually with his family.