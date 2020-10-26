Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Randy Orton and Sasha Banks won big at WWE's Hell in a Cell pay-per-view event.

Orton faced off against WWE Champion Drew McIntyre inside the Hell in a Cell structure in the main event of the night on Sunday.

Advertisement

The Viper attempted to ambush McIntyre from behind while disguised as a cameraman, but the champ was ready and was able to fight off Orton as the match officially got underway. Orton then focused on McIntyre's previously injured jaw using a steel chair.

McIntyre was able to throw Orton into a table that was set up outside the ring. Orton would recover and found a pair of bolt cutters which he used to escape the cell. Orton climbed to the top of the structure and dared McIntyre to join him which he did.

Orton, at the top of the cage, tried to attack McIntyre with a steel pipe but missed. The grapplers, moments later, battled each other while climbing down with Orton gaining the advantage. McIntyre was unable to hold on and crashed down into the announcer's table, causing him to bleed from the mouth.

Orton got ready to end things with an RKO but McIntyre reversed it into a pinning attempt which Orton kicked out of. McIntyre was able to land a last-ditch Claymore but Orton rolled out of the ring. McIntyre later attempted a second Claymore but Orton dodged it and finally nailed his rival with an RKO to win the match and become WWE Champion once again.

Advertisement

Orton has now become a 14-time world champion, tying Triple H in second place for most world title reigns of all time. Ric Flair and John Cena are tied in first place with 16 world title reigns.

Banks faced off against her former best friend and tag team partner Bayley inside Hell in a Cell for Bayley's SmackDown Women's Championship.

Banks started the match by tossing out Bayley's personal steel chair as the Hell in a Cell structure descended upon the ring. The Boss wedged Bayley against the cell using a table and later used a table like a ramp to hit Bayley with a Meteora.

Bayley started using kendo sticks against Banks and the pair exchanged Sunset Flip Powerbombs against each other. Banks would later use Bayley's finishing move the Bayley to Belly to slam the champ onto a ladder.

Bayley eventually got a hold of her steel chair but Banks used it to to her advantage by clamping it onto Bayley's head. Banks then placed Bayley into the Bank Statement submission hold, causing her to tap out. Banks is now the new SmackDown Women's Champion after Bayley held it for an impressive 380 days.

Universal Champion Roman Reigns defended his title against his cousin Jey Uso in a I Quit match inside the Hell in a Cell. This was the first I Quit match to happen inside the punishing structure. A winner is declared after their opponent says "I quit."

Reigns was able to strike his cousin down with two Spears and gained control of the contest until Jey Uso responded with two Uso Splashes. The match increasingly got more violent as both men took turns whipping each other with a strap that Jey Uso brought into a ring.

Advertisement

Reigns made Jey Uso pass out by using the Guillotine, the Big Dog's new submission hold. Reigns' special counselor Paul Heyman looked on in horror as the champ continued to punish Jey Uso with a Drive By and then later with steel steps.

WWE officials attempted to end the match and declare Reigns the winner but Reigns would not accept that outcome and wanted Jeu Uso to quit. Jey Uso's brother Jimmy Uso came to the ring and threw his body over his twin, begging Reigns to stop.

Reigns started to get emotional and cried as he listened to Jimmy Uso until he placed Jimmy Uso into the Guillotine. Jey Uso, wanting to save his brother, finally said "I quit" to end the match.

Reigns was greeted at the top of the entrance ramp by Hall of Famers The Wild Samoans, which includes his father Sika and uncle Afa. The Wild Samoans anointed Reigns as the leader of the family.

Other moments from Hell in a Cell included 24/7 Champion R-Truth successfully defending his title against Drew Gulak; Elias defeating Jeff Hardy by disqualification after Hardy used Elias guitar as a weapon; United States Champion Bobby Lashley successfully defending his title against Slapjack of Retribution; and The Miz defeating Otis to become the new Mr. Money in the Bank.

Advertisement

The Miz won the match after Otis' partner Tucker shockingly betrayed him by hitting him in the head with the Money in the Bank briefcase. The Miz can now use the Money in the Bank briefcase to have a world championship match at anytime of his choosing.