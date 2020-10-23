Oct. 23 (UPI) -- Julia Louis-Dreyfus appeared on The Tonight Show to discuss her Seinfeld fundraiser for the Texas Democratic Party that will also include Jason Alexander and Larry David.

The fundraiser event titled A Fundraiser About Something, can be viewed Friday at 8 p.m. EDT by donating any amount.

Advertisement

"I'm just constantly racking my brain about getting the message out about voting and raising funds for the Democrats and what's an effective way to doing that. I thought, 'Oh, well let's get the Seinfeld group together, if I can.' It was very last minute. I mean like hyper last minute," Louis-Dreyfus told host Jimmy Fallon on Thursday.

Louis-Dreyfus, Alexander and David will provide discussion and behind-the-scenes commentary on their favorite episodes.

Seth Meyers, of Late Night, will serve as the host.

"I picked 'The Soup Nazi,' Jason Alexander picked 'The Marine Biologist' and Larry David picked 'The Contest.' So, anyway, that'll be super fun and we're going to have sort of Seinfeld memorabilia stuff that we're gonna raffle away to people who sign up for this," Louis-Dreyfus continued.

The actress also discussed the importance of encouraging others to vote and having a voting plan for the presidential election.

"Getting people to vote sometimes can be a heavy lift. I think sometimes because the voter-suppression effort is such a strong one that people feel disenfranchised and feel as if their vote doesn't matter. But, of course, you and I both know that's not the case. The more people vote, the better it is for our democracy," she said.

Louis-Dreyfus said that asking people about their voting plan can help talk them into casting a ballot.

"You have a very good shot at getting them to vote. So, in addition to making your own plan, asking people in your life what their plan is, is very effective," she continued.