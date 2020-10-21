Oct. 21 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Blackpink appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live to discuss their career and The Album.

Members Rosé, Jennie, Jisoo and Lisa joined Kimmel for a virtual interview on Tuesday and described how their band name has two meanings.

"We kind of felt like those two colors represented us the most because we're very girly, but at the same time we're very savage too," Rosé said.

Kimmel spoke some Korean briefly and asked Jisoo, who doesn't speak English as well as the others, what her favorite phrase in English was.

"My favorite English sentence is 'That's a pity,'" Jisoo responded.

The Album was recently released and contains a surprise track with Cardi B, titled "Bet you Wanna."

"We used to listen to her song all the time and we were such big fans, so when we heard that she was gonna be a part of our album we just started screaming and jumping up and down," Jennie said.