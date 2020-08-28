Aug. 28 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Blackpink and Selena Gomez released on Friday their colorful music video for "Ice Cream."

Gomez kicks things off by driving an ice cream truck while wearing a bikini and a sailor hat.

Blackpink members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa, meanwhile, enjoy different types of ice cream in a cone, ride bikes inside a vibrant town and dance together.

Blackpink and Gomez change their outfits throughout the video as they jump between one brightly-colored location to the next, all while enjoying a number of frozen treats.

"Look so good, yeah look so sweet/ Looking good enough to eat/ Coldest with the kiss, so he call me ice cream/ Catch me in the fridge, right where the ice be," Gomez, Rosé and Jennie sing during the chorus.

"Ice Cream" will appear on Blackpink's upcoming, first full-length album titled Blackpink: The Album, which will be released on Oct. 2.

Blackpink last released the EP Kill This Love in April 2019 while Gomez released her third studio album titled Rare in January.