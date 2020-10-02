Oct. 2 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Blackpink dropped Friday their debut album, The Album, with a surprise Cardi B track.

The eight-song album features rapper Cardi B in the new track "Bet You Wanna." The K-pop group previously teased their first album by releasing a video of a single from it, "Lovesick Girls," on Monday.

Cardi B appeared to be arguing with Blackpink's fans, known as Blinks, pressing her to promote The Album, in a series of tweets, with one tweet saying: "I'm just not going to let lil kids disrespect me," early Friday, but it turned out to be all a ruse. By 2:22 a.m., she deleted all tweets criticizing the Blinks and replaced them with ones promoting The Album and supporting the K-pop group and their fans.

The K-pop group released another track from the debut album, "How You Like That," in a music video in June, and in August, they dropped another song from it as a single, "Ice Cream" featuring Selena Gomez.

A new documentary about the group, Blackpink: Light Up the Sky, will premiere on Oct. 14 on Netflix.