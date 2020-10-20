Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Pedro Pascal's bounty hunter seeks out help from his former allies in the latest trailer for Season 2 of Star Wars series The Mandalorian.

The Mandalorian (Pascal) reunites with Cara Dune (Gina Carano) and Greef Karga (Carl Weathers) from Season 1 as he needs assistance in bringing The Child, also known as Baby Yoda, back to its kind.

Cara fights off Stormtroopers while being chased inside a desolate canyon before the trio enter into a base with guns drawn.

The Mandalorian is also searching for fellow Mandalorians as they can help guide him on his new journey.

The Mandalorian Season 2 will premiere Oct. 30 on Disney+.

Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Bryce Dallas Howard, Rick Famuyiwa, Weathers, Peyton Reed and Robert Rodriguez are serving as directors for the second season.