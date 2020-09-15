Sept. 15 (UPI) -- Pedro Pascal's bounty hunter is trying to reunite The Child with its own kind in the first trailer for Season 2 of The Mandalorian.

The Mandalorian (Pascal) travels across the galaxy with The Child -- also referred to a Baby Yoda by fans -- in search of the infant's home. The Mandalorian spent the first season fighting to protect The Child from the last remnants of the fallen Galactic Empire.

The bounty hunter runs into a pair of X-Wing pilots and gets into a fight while attending an alien wrestling match.

"Wherever I go, he goes," The Mandalorian says in regards to The Child.

The Mandalorian Season 2 will premiere Oct. 30 on Disney+. Gina Carano, Carl Weathers and Giancarlo Esposito also star.

Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Bryce Dallas Howard, Rick Famuyiwa, Weathers, Peyton Reed and Robert Rodriguez are serving as directors for Season 2 of the Star Wars series.

Favreau, Filoni Kathleen Kennedy and Colin Wilson serve as executive producers with Karen Gilchrist as a executive producer.