Sept. 29 (UPI) -- Mariah Carey appeared on The Late Show and discussed a secret alt-rock album she made in 1995.

Carey first announced the existence of the album on Twitter by posting an except from her recently released memoir about her time working on the project. The tweet also includes a snippet of music.

Carey told host Stephen Colbert that she made the artwork for the album, titled Someone's Ugly Daughter, by a band known as Chick. The singer said her friend Clarissa Dane recorded over her vocals.

Fun fact: I did an alternative album while I was making Daydream Just for laughs, but it got me through some dark days. Here's a little of what I wrote about it in #TheMeaningOfMariahCarey S/O to my friend Clarissa who performs the lead w/ me as a hidden layer #Chick #TMOMC pic.twitter.com/Re23t5whcd— Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) September 27, 2020

"I did it for laughs and because it was like such a popular genre at the time and I was like well, I have a full band here, let's just do something and I'll just make up some nonsense," Carey said.

Carey said she was unable to release the project or a planned music video due to the record label.

"I kind of had to abandon the project, but I'm kind of happy that at this moment, the fans are actually hearing it. It's me doing an accent, doing an imitation of someone that I created that doesn't actually exist," Carey said.

Carey also discussed how her dedicated fans known as Lambs helped push her holiday hit "All I Want For Christmas Is You" to No. 1 on the overall music charts 25 years after it was released.

"I can't even explain how great it felt," she said about the song reaching the milestone.