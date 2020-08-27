Aug. 27 (UPI) -- Mariah Carey announced on Twitter that she is recording an audiobook version of her upcoming memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey.
"Not to add to your to-do list dahhling but I'm also recording an audio book," the singer tweeted on Wednesday in response to a fan thanking her announcing the memoir and a new album titled The Rarities.
Carey also uploaded a photo of herself sitting down and recording lines for the audiobook.
The Meaning of Mariah Carey is set for release on Sept. 29. Carey wrote the memoir with Angela Davis.
Carey has said that the book allows her to tell things from her perspective and is unfiltered.
The Rarities will be released on Oct. 2 to coincide with the memoir. The album will feature tracks that have never been released.
"Basically I found stuff in my vault that I either started to work on, like a long time, and never released," Carey said about the album while recently appearing on Good Morning America where she performed "Close My Eyes" virtually.
Moments from Mariah Carey's career
Mariah Carey won Top Pop Artist at the Billboard Music Awards on December 3, 1991. Earlier that year, her album self-titled album topped the
Billboard charts. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Carey performs in an outdoor concert on "Today" in New York City on November 1, 1999. In 2001, the singer was hospitalized
for physical and mental breakdown, then the star revealed her struggle
with bipolar disorder in 2018. Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI | License Photo
Carey shows off her butterfly tattoo before proceeding with emcee duties at the UJA-Federation of New York's Music Visionary of the Year Awards ceremonies in New York City on June 18, 2003. Later that month, she decided she would downscale her concerts
to give fans an intimate experience. Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI | License Photo
Carey poses at a Best Buy while promoting her album "The Emancipation of Mimi," in New York on April 12, 2005. The album debuted at the top
of the Billboard Top 200 chart. Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI | License Photo
Carey performs
at the World Music Awards in Los Angeles on August 31, 2005. She also received the Diamond Award
from the event, for artists who have sold over 100 million albums. Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI | License Photo
Carey won
for Best Contemporary R&B Album, Female R&B Performance for "We Belong Together" and Best R&B Song at the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on February 8, 2006. Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI | License Photo
Carey performs in concert on the opening night of the "Adventures of Mimi" tour in Miami on August 5, 2006. Earlier that year, she began the process of releasing a fragrance
. Photo by Michael Bush/UPI | License Photo
Carey poses from the top of the Empire State Building after taking part in a ceremonial lighting ceremony to promote her chart topping album,
"E=MC2," on April 25, 2008. Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI | License Photo
Left to right, cast members Robert DeNiro, Grace Hightower, Carey, Lee Daniels and Ben Kingsley arrive for the premiere of "Tennessee"
at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York on April 26, 2008. Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI | License Photo
Carey holds a special recognition award as she appears backstage with her husband Nick Cannon at the American Music Awards
in Los Angeles on November 23, 2008. The couple married
earlier in the year. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Carey performs at the Neighborhood Inaugural Ball
honoring President Barack Obama in Washington, D.C., on January 20, 2009. Pool Photo by Chip Somodevilla/UPI | License Photo
Carey arrives on the red carpet for the screening of "Precious" at the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, on May 15, 2009. She released her 12th studio album
later that summer. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Carey performs
on "Today" at Rockafeller Center in New York City on October 2, 2009. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Carey performs at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Fla., on January 21, 2010. Earlier that month, she took home
the People's Choice Award for favorite R&B artist. Photo by Michael Bush/UPI | License Photo
Carey (L) and Cannon kiss at the Academy Awards in Los Angeles on March 7, 2010. In early 2011, the couple confirmed she was pregnant with twins
. The twins were named
Moroccan and Monroe. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Carey participates in a tribute to Whitney Houston during the BET Awards in Los Angeles on July 1, 2012. Later that year, Carey would join "American Idol" as a judge
for the 12th season. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Carey performs on "Good Morning America" at the Rumsey Playfield/SummerStage in Central Park in New York City on May 24, 2013. Later that month, she confirmed her exit
from "American Idol" revealing later she "hated"
the job. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Cast member Carey arrives on the red carpet premiere of Lee Daniels' "The Butler"
in New York City on August 5, 2013. Photo by Dennis Van Tine/UPI | License Photo
Carey performs
during the National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony on the Ellipse south of the White House in Washington, D.C., on December 6, 2013. Pool Photo by Jim Lo Scalzo/UPI | License Photo
Carey holds a replica plaque as her son Moroccan Cannon cuddles up during an unveiling ceremony honoring her with the 2,556th star
on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles on August 5, 2015. The pop star and husband Nick Cannon divorced
earlier that year. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Carey arrives on the carpet the NBCUNIVERSAL Upfront at Radio City Music Hall in New York City on May 16, 2016. Later that year, she appeared
in the third season of "Empire." Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Carey performs
at the Times Square New Year's Eve celebration in New York City on December 31, 2016. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Carey and Cannon arrive with their twin children
Moroccan (L) and Monroe at the Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles on March 11, 2017. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Carey participates in a hand and footprint ceremony immortalizing her in the forecourt of TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles on November 1, 2017. The previous November, she performed
in the "VH1 Divas Holiday: Unsilent Night" concert. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Carey performs in Times Square on New Year's Eve in New York City on December 31, 2017. The singer wanted a "do-over"
from the year before that didn't go as planned. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Nick Cannon and Carey arrive in matching outfits with their children
Moroccan Scott Cannon (in orange) and Monroe Cannon (black jacket) at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards in Inglewood, Calif., on March 24, 2018. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Carey performed at the
American Music Awards in Los Angeles on October 9, 2018. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Carey received the Icon Award
during the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas on May 1, 2019. She shared a new video for the 25th anniversary
of her iconic song "All I Want for Christmas is You" in November. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo