Aug. 31 (UPI) -- Made by Maddie, a new animated series from Nickelodeon, is coming to Nick Jr. in September.

Nickelodeon said in a press release Monday that the series, formerly known as Fashion Ally, will premiere Sept. 13 at 11 a.m. EDT on Nick Jr.

Made by Maddie explores family, friendship and fashion. The series follows Maddie, an 8-year-old living in New York City, as she uses her imagination and design skills "to turn every problem into a positive with the perfect fashion fix."

Maddie is voiced by Alyssa Cheatham. Patina Miller voices Dee, Maddie's fashion designer mom, with James Monroe Inglehart as Rashad, Maddie's musician dad, and Sophia Torres, Amanda Dressel and Ames McNamara as Maddie's friends Jada, Harper and Hudson.

Karamo Brown, Rhyon Nicole Brown, Dannie Burstein, David Burtka, Monét X Change, Joey Fatone, Al Roker, D'Angelo Russell, Nico Tortorella and other stars will have guest voice roles on the show.

Nick Jr. shared a teaser for Made by Maddie that shows Maddie "dream it, draw it, make it!"

Made by Maddie is created by Paula Rosenthal and produced by Silvergate Media. The first season will consists of 22 half-hour episodes.