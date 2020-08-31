Aug. 31 (UPI) -- Sam Hunt is teasing his cover of Garth Brooks' single "What She's Doing Now."

The 35-year-old country music singer shared a clip Sunday on Instagram of his version of the song.

Hunt's rendition updates the song with synthesizers and a heavy bass line. Hunt has yet to announce a release date for the cover.

Brooks co-wrote and recorded "What She's Doing Now" for his 1991 album, Ropin' the Wind.

Hunt released his second studio album, Southside, in April. The album features the singles "Body Like a Back Road," "Downtown's Dead," "Kinfolks" and "Hard to Forget."

Southside is Hunt's first album since Montevallo, released in 2014. He said in an interview with the Los Angeles Times that Southside goes deeper and shows a "more vulnerable and personal" side than his past music.

"I'm really happy with this record, but whether I can do better going forward -- whether I can beat it -- whatever that even means -- I'm not sure. This is what I got," he said.

Brooks released the new song "We Belong to Each Other" in June. The 58-year-old singer postponed two online shows in July after a possible coronavirus (COVID-19) exposure.