Aug. 28 (UPI) -- HBO is giving a glimpse of His Dark Materials Season 2.

The network shared a teaser trailer for the season Friday featuring Dafne Keen as Lyra and Amir Wilson as Will Parry.

The preview shows Lyra (Keen) arrive at the mysterious city of Cittàgaze, where she meets Will (Wilson). The city is home to Spectres, otherworldly beings who haunt the city and subsist on the souls of adults.

Elsewhere, Ruta Skadi (Jade Anouka) and the witches unite for a "great war" with Father MacPhail (Will Keen) and the Magisterium.

The trailer also introduces Terence Stamp as Giacomo Paradisi, the bearer of the Subtle Knife, an instrument that can open doors between worlds. Andrew Scott is seen as John Parry, aka Jopari.

His Dark Materials airs on HBO in the U.S. and BBC One in the U.K. BBC One also released a teaser trailer for Season 2 on Friday.

HBO previously released a teaser for Season 2 in July that introduces Scott as Jopari. Scott's former Fleabag co-star Phoebe Waller-Bridge voices Jopari's daemon.

His Dark Materials is based on the Philip Pullman book series of the same name. The first season premiered on HBO and BBC One in November.