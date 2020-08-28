Aug. 28 (UPI) -- AEW World Champion Jon Moxley and MJF signed the contract for their upcoming championship match on Dynamite.

Moxley will defend his title against MJF at the All Out pay-per-view event on Sept. 5. Moxley met with MJF and his entourage Wednesday to make the bout official.

MJF, who has been running a presidential-like campaign to face Moxley, is still wearing a neck brace and uses a walker after Moxley took him out using the Paradigm Shift. MJF's lawyer explained that in the contract, the Paradigm Shift will be banned during their match.

"Remember two things. Nothing you say matters and nothing I sign matters. On September 5th, you're a dead man," Moxley said before he signed the contract.

Moxley then revealed that there was an extra page added to the contract that MJF did not see. The extra page announced that Moxley will be facing MJF's lawyer in a match next week on Dynamite where the Paradigm Shift will not be banned. If the lawyer doesn't show up, MJF does not get a title shot.

Also on Dynamite, a Tag Team Gauntlet match was held with the winning team earning a title match against AEW World Tag Team Champions Kenny Omega and Hangman Adam Page at All Out.

Nick and Matt Jackson of The Young Bucks kicked things off against the Natural Nightmares, consisting of Dustin Rhodes and QT Marshall. The Young Bucks eliminated The Natural Nightmares after performing the BTE Trigger on Marshall.

The Young Bucks next faced Chuck Taylor and Trent of Best Friends. The Young Bucks attempted the Meltzer Driver but shockingly, Page appeared ringside and grabbed Nick Jackson's leg. Trent rolled up Matt Jackson and was able to win the match. Page worked against The Young Bucks despite being a member of The Elite alongside Matt and Nick Jackson.

FTR, consisting of Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood, then entered last alongside their manager Tully Blanchard. FTR won the Gauntlet after Harwood forced Taylor to tap out.

The Young Bucks, backstage, confronted Page at a bar while he was enjoying a drink. The Young Bucks threw Page's drink into his face and announced that Page was kicked out of The Elite.

Matt Hardy faced Sammy Guevara in a Tables match in the main event. A winner is declared after a competitor puts their opponent through a table.

The bloody and violent affair involved Hardy nailing Guevara with a Twist of Fate while Guevara's head was wedged into a steel chair.

Hardy placed Guevara on a table that had the word "Deleted" written across it as he got ready to win the match. Guevara recovered, jumped up at Hardy who was on the turnbuckle, and Suplexed him through the table to win the match.

Chris Jericho, who was on commentary, was then suddenly attacked by his rival Orange Cassidy as Dynamite went off the air. Jericho and Cassidy will face each other in a Mimosa Mayhem match at All Out.

Other moments from AEW Dynamite included Lance Archer defeating Sean Maluta; The Lucha Bros. and The Butcher and The Blade with Eddie Kingston defeating Joey Janela, Sonny Kiss, Brain Pillman Jr. and Griff Garrison; newly crowned TNT Champion Mr. Brodie Lee celebrating his victory over Cody with The Dark Order; and Big Swole defeating Penelope Ford and Rebel in a Handicap match to earn a future bout against Dr. Britt Baker.

Fans were in attendance at Daily's Place in Jacksonville for the first time since March. The arena was filled to 10 percent capacity it was announced. Fans were required to wear masks the entire time and were spaced out from each other.