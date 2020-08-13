Aug. 13 (UPI) -- Orange Cassidy and Chris Jericho's heated rivalry continued as they battled each other in the main event of Dynamite.

The bout on Wednesday was a $7,000 obligation match with Jericho demanding that Cassidy pay for his ruined jacket if he loses. Le Champion's jacket was ruined weeks ago when Cassidy had orange juice fall onto Jericho from the top of the arena.

Jericho's group The Inner Circle and Cassidy's partners Best Friends were banned from ringside. Cassidy started the match by going right after Jericho, unleashing a Superman Punch.

Jericho, after having placed Cassidy in the Lion Tamer and used the Code Breaker, grabbed his signature baseball bat from the announce desk and demanded that referee Mike Chioda turn the other way. Jericho, earlier in the night, had reminded Chioda that he once saved his job years ago and now it was time to repay the favor.

Chioda ultimately decided to take the baseball bat away as Cassidy responded with a Falcon Arrow. Santana and Ortiz or Inner Circle then started to head towards the ring, but they were stopped by Best Friends. This allowed Inner Circle's Jake Hager to slip through and slam Cassidy while the referee wasn't looking.

Cassidy somehow survived the attack and Jericho then missed The Judas Effect. Cassidy rolled up Jericho for a unique pin and won the match in surprising fashion as AEW went off the air.

Also on Dynamite, MJF continued his presidential-like campaign to face Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship at the All Out pay-per-view event on Sept. 5.

MJF spoke from a podium and said fans deserve a better champion and described how Moxley isn't a leader. The champion's music came on and MJF sent his entourage including his bodyguard Wardlow to block the arena entrances that Moxley normally comes through.

Moxley instead came through the front and was able to quickly take out MJF with a Paradigm Shift. Moxley then promised to teach MJF a lesson at All Out.

Cody was in action to defend his TNT Championship against Scorpio Sky of SCU. The grapplers had a highly-competitive match that at times seemed to favor Sky.

Cody was able to counter Sky's TKO and responded with a CrossRhodes, but Sky stayed in the match. Sky, later, attempted a Cutter but Cody dodged that and delivered his second CrossRhodes of the match to win and remain TNT Champion.

Mr. Brodie Lee, the leader of The Dark Order, appeared on the big screen afterwards and challenged Cody for the TNT Championship on next week's Dynamite, which will be taking place on Aug. 22 due to the NBA playoffs.

Other moments from Dynamite included The Young Bucks defeating Evil Uno and Stu Grayson of The Dark Order; AEW World Tag Team Champions Kenny Omega and Hangman Adam Page successfully defending their titles against Jurassic Express; AEW Women's Champion Hikaru Shida defeating Heather Monroe and The Young Bucks and FTR celebrating Tag Team Appreciation Night with professional wrestling legends The Rock 'N Roll Express, Arn Anderson and Tully Blanchard.

The meeting between current stars and legends went south when Blanchard mentioned how the only great tag teams are the ones holding championship gold.

A fight broke out between Blanchard and Ricky Morton of The Rock 'N Roll Express which led to FTR attacking his partner Robert Gibson. FTR then took out Morton with a Spiked Piledriver. Omega and Page came down to the ring to stop the fighting.