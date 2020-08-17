Aug. 17 (UPI) -- The Gift Season 2 is coming to Netflix in September.

The streaming service shared a premiere date, Sept. 10, for the season in a video Monday.

Advertisement

The teaser shows grains of sand coming together to form the mysterious symbol Erhan (Mehmet Günsür) found in Season 1.

"There are more unrevealed truths beyond everything you know. #TheGift season 2 will be only on Netflix on September 10," Netflix said.

The Gift is Netflix's second Turkish original series. The drama fantasy series follows Atiye (Beren Saat), an artist who has been obsessed with a mysterious symbol all of her life. The symbol is then discovered at an archeological site.

The Gift is based on the Şengül Boybaş novel Dünyanın Uyanışı. The show co-stars Metin Akdülger and Melisa Şenolsun.

Netflix's first Turkish original series, The Protector, ended in July after four seasons. Netflix canceled production on a new Turkish original, If Only, the same month after producers were refused a filming license because of the show's inclusion of a gay character.