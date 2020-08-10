Aug. 10 (UPI) -- The Syndicate Season 4 will feature Line of Duty actor Neil Morrissey and Grey's Anatomy actress Liberty Hobbs.

The BBC announced a cast for the BBC, BritBox and Rollem Productions drama in a press release Monday.

Advertisement

Morrissey and Hobbs will be joined by Emily Head, Taj Atwal, Katherine Rose Morley, Kiernan Urquhart in Season 4. The season will also feature Joe Sugg, Mark Benton, Gaynor Faye, Katie McGlynn and James Cartwright.

Season 4 is described as a "cat-and-mouse" thriller that centers on a group of low-paid workers (Hobbs, Morley, Uquhart, Atwal and Head) who think they've won the lottery but have been robbed of their ticket. Morrissey plays a local newsagent.

"The chase to confront the culprit takes us to the wealthy French Riviera where the young syndicate find themselves well out of their depth," series creator Kay Mellor said.

The cast and crew were days away from starting production on Season 4 when filming was shut down in the spring due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Production has now resumed.

"We are so thrilled to have The Syndicate return to BBC One for a fourth series. Kay has written yet another brilliantly entertaining story and we can't wait to see the fabulous cast bring it to life," executive producer Gaynor Holmes said.

Season 4 will premiere on BBC One and stream on BritBox in the U.S. and Canada.

The Syndicate is an anthology series that centers on a different betting syndicate in each season. Season 3 aired in 2015.

Morrissey is known for playing Tony Smart on Men Behaving Badly, Eddie Lawson on Waterloo Road and Nigel Morton on Line of Duty. Hobbs portrayed Candace Warner on Grey's Anatomy.