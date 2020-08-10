Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new series Away.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the space drama Monday featuring Hilary Swank as Emma Green, an astronaut on a years-long mission to Mars. The character is also a wife and mother with a husband, Matt (Josh Charles), and a daughter, Alexis (Talitha Bateman), at home.

Advertisement

The preview shows Emma (Swank) and her crew face challenges during their journey, including missing their loved ones. Emma's husband has a health crisis while she is gone.

The cast also includes Mark Ivanir, Ato Essandoh, Ray Panthaki, Vivian Wu and Monique Curnen.

Netflix previously shared a teaser that shows Emma crying aboard the spaceship as she looks at a photo of her husband and daughter.

Away is created by Andrew Hinderaker, with Jessica Goldberg as showrunner. Swank and Jason Katims (Friday Night Lights) executive produce.

Away premieres Sept. 4.

Swank last starred in the film The Hunt. She will also star in the new movie Fatale, featuring Michael Ealy, Mike Colter and Geoffrey Owens.