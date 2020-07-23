Greg Vaughan, who played Eric Brady on "Days of Our Lives," announced his departure from the NBC soap opera. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

July 23 (UPI) -- Days of Our Lives star Greg Vaughan is leaving the long-running series.

The 47-year-old actor announced his departure from the NBC soap opera during Wednesday's episode of the That's Awesome with Steve Burton & Bradford Anderson podcast.

Vaughan has played Eric Brady on Days of Our Lives since 2012. He told hosts Steve Burton and Bradford Anderson, his former General Hospital co-stars, that he's "finished his reign at Days."

Vaughan said he made the decision as Days of Our Lives "was going through a renewal negotiation and not knowing they were going to go." He said he felt his time on the series "was coming to an end, anyway."

Vaughan sent his love to Days of Our Lives fans and hinted at his possible return.

"For all my Days fans that are listening, I love you all," he said. "It's never over, so I'm not gonna say it's over. I'm taking a break, if you will."

Vaughan's exit follows news that Kristian Alfonso, who plays Hope Williams Brady, will leave Days of Our Lives after 37 years. Alfonso said this month that she's ready to write her "next chapter."

Days of Our Lives will resume filming in September after shutting down production in March due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Vaughan also plays Calvin on the OWN series Queen Sugar. He said he filmed one episode of Season 5 before production was shut down due to the health crisis.