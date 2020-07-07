Kourtney Kardashian (L) and Kim Kardashian attend the amfAR New York gala in 2019. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 7 (UPI) -- Kourtney Kardashian says she left Keeping Up with the Kardashians after the show became a "toxic environment."

The 41-year-old television personality explained why she quit the E! reality series in July/August issue of Vogue Arabia.

Kardashian and her family have starred on Keeping Up with the Kardashians since 2007. Kardashian said "filming the show non-stop for 14 years" left her "unfulfilled" and desiring more privacy.

"I was feeling unfulfilled and it became a toxic environment for me to continue to have it occupy as much of my life as it was," the star said. "Privacy is something I have come to value and finding that balance of private moments with being on a reality show is hard."

"People have this misconception that I don't want to work, which isn't true," she added. "I am following my happiness and putting my energy into that which makes me happy."

Kardashian is now focused on her family and her lifestyle and wellness brand, Poosh. Kardashian has three kids, Mason, 10, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 5, with her ex-partner Scott Disick.

"I always try my absolute best when I'm with my kids not to be on my phone, to be present in what we're doing, and have those moments where you're looking in each other's eyes and connecting. It's so important," the star said.

"I usually take one day on the weekend when we have no plans, we hang out at the house in pajamas or sweats. We sleep in," she added. "I like to not be on a schedule on that day."

In March, Kardashian posted about pursuing happiness ahead of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians Season 18 premiere.

"These first two episodes are hard for me to watch but is in our darker moments that the growth happens," she wrote on Instagram. "I finally had the courage to change what was no longer bringing me happiness and putting my time and energy into that which is. Choose happiness!"

Kardashian subsequently confirmed she left Keeping Up with the Kardashians in response to a fan tweet telling her to quit the show.

"I did. Bye," Kardashian wrote.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians co-stars Kardashian's mom, Kris Jenner, and her sisters, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner. Season 18 will return in September.