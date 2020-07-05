Kim Kardashian and Kanye West arrive at the Time 100 Gala in New York City in 2015. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Donald Trump and Kanye West pose for photographers in New York City in 2016. Pool Photo by John Taggart/UPI | License Photo

Kanye West and President Donald Trump meet in the Oval Office in 2018. West has announced he will run against Trump in the upcoming election. File Photo by Oliver Contreras/UPI | License Photo

July 5 (UPI) -- Entertainer and entrepreneur Kanye West has announced he plans to run for U.S. president this cycle.

West, 43, would compete against Republican incumbent Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden for the office.

"We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States. #2020VISION," West wrote in an Instagram post on Saturday, which was also Independence Day.

West did not offer details about his party, platform or who else might be on the ticket with him.

He previously voiced support for Trump, but also announced in 2015 he planned to run for president in 2020, then in 2019 said he would run in 2024.

"You have my full support!" SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted in response to West's latest announcement.

West is married to media mogul Kim Kardashian. They have four, young children together.