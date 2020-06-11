June 11 (UPI) -- NXT Champion Adam Cole faced off against Dexter Lumis for the first time in a non-title match on WWE NXT.

The mysterious Lumis has been giving Cole's group The Undisputed Era trouble for weeks and has also helped out The Velveteen Dream multiple times in his matches with Cole.

Lumis, who doesn't seem to mind pain, kept daring Cole to hit him as hard as he could. After being thrown out of the ring, Lumis crawled underneath the squared circle and came out the other side in order to surprise attack Cole.

Lumis tried to lock in his submission hold the Kata Gatame, but Cole escaped with help from Roderick Strong and Bobby Fish of The Undisputed Era. Fish distracted the referee while Strong kicked Lumis in the head.

Cole then won the match after nailing Lumis with the Last Shot. As The Undisputed Era celebrated, Lumis quickly got back up and finally locked in the Kata Gatame on the champ.

Strong and Fish beat down Lumis until Dream arrived onto the scene to help out. Dream brawled with Fish while Lumis chased down Strong.

Cole was left all alone in the ring until the lights in the arena went out. Scarlett, the partner of Karrion Kross, then appeared holding an hourglass. Scarlett flipped the glass over, a message to Cole that his time as NXT Champion could be over soon.

Also on WWE NXT, Drake Maverick challenged newly crowned NXT Cruiserweight Champion El Hijo del Fantasma to a title match. Fantasma defeated Maverick for the title last week in the final round of the Cruiserweight Championship tournament.

Fantasma seemingly agreed to the match before a pair of masked men started to come down to the ring. The masked men have been responsible for abducting NXT stars in recent weeks.

Fantasma appeared to be joining Maverick in the fight before he turned on him and joined forces with the masked men. The masked men then revealed themselves to be Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza.

Fantasma took out Maverick with the Phantom Driver and also took off his mask before he referred to himself as Santos Escobar.

Other moments from WWE NXT included Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae defeating North American Champion Keith Lee and Mia Yim; Indus Sher with Malcolm Bivens defeating Mikey Delbrey and Mike Reed; Finn Balor defeating Cameron Grimes and Dakota Kai defeating Kacy Catanzaro.