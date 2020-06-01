WWE stars Seth Rollins (R) and Becky Lynch arrive for MTV Movie & TV Awards on June 2019. WWE has launched a free version of the WWE Network streaming service. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 1 (UPI) -- WWE launched a free version of the WWE Network streaming service on Monday with more than 15,000 titles available.

Fans can sign up for the free version of WWE Network by downloading the WWE App.

Advertisement

The free version includes original series Monday Night War, Ride Along, Table for 3, Photo Shoot, Story Time, recent episodes of Raw, SmackDown and NXT, select historical pay-per-view events and NXT TakeOver events and weekly highlight shows Top 10, The Bump, WWE Now, The Best of WWE and WWE Timeline.

New talkshow Raw Talk, which premieres Monday at 11 p.m. EDT after Raw, is also available for free subscribers. WWE star and announcer Samoa Joe and backstage interviewer Charly Caruso are hosting.

"The launch of WWE Network's free version is a key component of our company's digitization strategy and a new way for all fans to be able to experience premium WWE content," Jayar Donlan, WWE executive vice president, advanced media said in a statement.

"As we continue to reimagine WWE Network's offering, the free version will serve as an effective way to reach a broader group of consumers and allow them to experience the history and spectacle of WWE," he continued.

Paid subscriptions for WWE Network cost $9.99 a month and include access to monthly pay-per-view events and more original programming.