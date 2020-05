Christina Hendricks arrives on the red carpet at the 2018 NBCUniversal Upfront in New York City. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Mae Whitman arrives at the 2018 NBCUniversal Upfront in New York City.

Retta's comedy "Good Girls" will return for a fourth season on NBC.

May 16 (UPI) -- NBC has ordered a fourth season of its crime dramedy, Good Girls.

The show stars Retta, Mae Whitman and Christina Hendricks as mothers who turn to lives of crime to pay the bills.

The network shared a video on Twitter of the cast cheering as they were told via video-conference technology that the show has been renewed for another season.