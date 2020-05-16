Ethan Peck arrives at the "Star Trek: Discovery" Season 2 premiere in 2019 in New York City. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 16 (UPI) -- Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn and Ethan Peck are set to star in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, CBS All Access announced.

Mount will once again play Captain Pike, Romijn will play Number One and Peck will play Science Officer Spock.

The actors previously played the roles in the streaming service's drama, Star Trek: Discovery.

Strange New Worlds will follow the crew's adventures in the decade before Captain Kirk led the U.S.S. Enterprise.

The series premiere was written by Akiva Goldsman based on a story he conceived with Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet, who are also executive producing.

"Fans fell in love with Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn and Ethan Peck's portrayals of these iconic characters when they were first introduced on Star Trek: Discovery last season," Julie McNamara -- executive vice president and head of programming for CBS All Access, said in a statement. "This new series will be a perfect complement to the franchise, bringing a whole new perspective and series of adventures to Star Trek."

The streaming service is also the home of Star Trek: Picard.