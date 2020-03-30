March 30 (UPI) -- Nickelodeon's latest original animated series Ollie's Pack is set to premiere on April 6 at 4 p.m. EDT.

Ollie's Pack follows the impulsive and creative Ollie (voiced by James Hartnett) and his otherworldly backpack which acts as portal for monsters to travel into our world.

Ollie and his best friends Cleo (Ana Sani) and Bernie (David Berni), must protect the earth from the monsters and send them back into the Monsterverse.

Some of the monsters are helpful to Ollie and his friends, assisting them in sneaking into the movie theater and winning their school's Battle of the Bands contest.

Ollie's Pack is from creators Pedro Edboli (Cupcake & Dino) and Graham Peterson (Rick & Morty). It is based on Monster Pack which was an original short made for Nickelodeon's 2013 animated shorts program.

Nickelodeon will air premiere episodes of Ollie's Pack Mondays through Thursdays the weeks of April 6 and April 13.

"I can't wait to introduce a new generation to the timeless tale of a boy growing up and finding his place, while simultaneously trying to save the world," vice president of animation, production and development at Nickelodeon Chris Rose said in a statement.