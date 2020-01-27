Jan. 27 (UPI) -- The 10,000th episode of the British soap opera Coronation Street is set to air on Feb. 7.

"Rita is shocked when a parcel arrives containing the ashes of her estranged husband Dennis Tanner, along with a note requesting she scatter them in Blackpool," an ITV press release said. "Deciding a day trip is something everyone would enjoy, Jenny books a coach and invites a group residents to join them."

PREVIEW PICS: Celebrate our 10,000th episode with a coach trip to Blackpool! Also: Geoff gets a magic trick wrong and Tim has a surprise for Sally... https://t.co/T8YguKr35b #Corrie #Exclusive #Previews #FirstLook pic.twitter.com/BjnKHqdrA0— Coronation Street (@itvcorrie) January 27, 2020

The series follows members of the working-class community of the fictional English town of Weatherfield.

It stars Barbara Knox, Sue Nicholls, William Roache, Chris Gascoyne, Helen Worth and Kate Ford.

"10,000 episodes! Not bad for a program which one newspaper said in 1960 was 'doomed from the outset.' I am first and foremost a massive fan of the show and I watched this landmark episode with absolute glee," producer Iain MacLeod said.

"It is uniquely Corrie: funny, poignant and characterful -- and a glorious homage to the comedic charabanc trips of times past, packed with strong female characters and sparkling dialogue. It's a really great exhibition of Coronation Street's classic qualities as we start a new decade on the cobbles."