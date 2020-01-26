Jon Lovitz played Alan Dershowitz and Kate McKinnon played the devil on "Saturday Night Live" this weekend. Photo by Will Heath/NBC

Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Former Saturday Night Live cast member Jon Lovitz returned to the show this weekend to play U.S. President Donald Trump's impeachment attorney Alan Dershowitz.

The 8 1/2-minute sketch opened with Dershowitz rehearsing his defense of Trump, name-dropping his previous celebrity clients Jeffrey Epstein, O.J. Simpson and Claus von Bulow.

Dershowitz then suffers a heart attack and goes to hell where he was welcomed by the devil, played by Kate McKinnon, who calls him the GOAT -- Greatest of All Time -- then interviews him for her podcast.

Asked if there is anyone he won't represent, Dershowitz replied, "As long as a client is famous enough to get me on TV, it's all good."

The segment also featured guest host Adam Driver as accused sex trafficker Epstein, Beck Bennett as Sen. Mitch McConnell, Cecily Strong as Sen. Susan Collins, Bowen Yang as the writer of the song "Baby Shark," Heidi Gardner as Flo from the Progressive insurance commercials, Alex Moffat as tech titan Mark Zuckerberg and mascot Mr. Peanut.