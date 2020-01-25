Fiona Shaw is set to star in Season 2 of "Baptiste" on the BBC. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Killing Eve actress Fiona Shaw has joined the ensemble for Season 2 of the BBC's mystery drama, Baptiste.

Written by Harry and Jack Williams, the show is a spin-off of their two-season series, The Missing. It features Tchéky Karyo reprising his role of retired police investigator Julien Baptiste.

Shaw will play Emma Chambers, a British ambassador whose husband and sons vanish on a ski vacation in the Hungarian mountains.

"I'm honored to be joining this hugely talented and committed team with the superb writing of Harry and Jack Williams and under the direction of Thomas Napper. I'm so lucky to be working with all the best of the new generation!" Shaw said in a press release.

Filming on Season 2 of Baptiste is slated to begin next month in Budapest.

"Julien Baptiste is not the man we knew before. After enduring a horrific personal tragedy, Julien has pushed his wife Celia away and is looking for any distraction -- whether that be the bottom of a bottle or a new case -- to consume him," a press release said.

Season 1 of Baptiste aired on the BBC in February 2019.