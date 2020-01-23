Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Jon Moxley battled Pac in the main event of AEW Dynamite to determine the No. 1 contender for Chris Jericho's AEW World Championship.

This episode of Dynamite on Wednesday took place during Jericho's Rock 'N' Wrestling Rager at Sea, a wrestling-themed cruise filled with fans.

Moxley took on Pac in the main event, wearing a bandage over his damaged left eye after Jericho had stabbed it last week at Bash at the Beach using a spike from his leather jacket.

Pac took advantage of his opponent's injury and punished Moxley throughout the contest. Moxley was determined, however, and fought through the pain.

Moxley impressively dodged two of Pac's top rope Black Arrow's and used his legs to reach the ropes after being put into The Brutalizer submission hold. Moxley would win the match after Pac ripped off his badges, nailing him with the Paradigm Shift for the three count.

Moxley will challenge Jericho for the AEW World Championship at the Revolution pay-per-view event on Feb. 29.

Also on Dynamite, AEW World Tag Team Champions SCU consisting of Scorpio Sky and Frankie Kazarian ,defended their titles against Kenny Omega and Hangman Adam Page.

The highly competitive match almost came to an end after Page inadvertently hit Omega with his Buckshot Lariat which resulted in a close two count.

Omega found himself in trouble again when SCU hit him with the SCU Later but, Page was able to break up the pinning attempt. Hangman then moved Omega to safety and delivered two Buckshot Lariat's in a row to Sky and Kazarian to win the match, making Page and Omega the new AEW World Tag Team Champions.

The Young Bucks came out to celebrate with their Elite partners Page and Omega but Page seemed upset at their presence. Page instead chose to crowd surf and share a beer with fans.

MJF took on Joey Janela in a one-on-one match. MJF was without his bodyguard Wardlow who was said to be training for his upcoming cage match against Cody Rhodes.

MJF won the match after Janela became distracted by Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford who taunted him by kissing on the entrance ramp.

MJF was then confronted by Rhodes. MJF taunted his rival and reminded him that he cannot be attacked before their match at Revolution. Rhodes instead relied on his Elite partners The Young Bucks to attack MJF instead, with the tag team throwing him into a nearby pool.

Other moments from Dynamite included Dr. Britt Baker defeating Priscilla Kelly; and AEW World Champion Chris Jericho and his fellow Inner Circle Members Santana and Ortiz defeating Jurassic Express.