Jan. 15 (UPI) -- WarnerMedia announced Wednesday that AEW Dynamite will continue to air on TNT through 2023.

AEW, or All Elite Wrestling, launched the weekly program in October. The show airs every Wednesday at 8 p.m. EST on TNT and averages 1.2 million total viewers.

WarnerMedia also greenlighted a second AEW straight-to-series show.

AEW is headlined by stars such as AEW World Champion Chris Jericho, Cody and Brandi Rhodes, The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, Hangman Adam Page and Jon Moxley, among others.

Other notable stars include AEW Women's World Champion Riho, AEW World Tag Team Champions SCU, Darby Allin, Pac, Dr. Britt Baker, MJF, Awesome Kong, Nyla Rose, Jurassic Express, Best Friends, Orange Cassidy, Santana and Ortiz, Sammy Guevara and Jake Hager.

"When Tony Kahn first shared with me his idea of starting a new wrestling league, I was impressed by his audacity to go up against a contender that has been the only game in town for 20 years, and ultimately believed that together we could bring his vision for a new, authentic, gritty product to bear," Kevin Reilly, chief content officer of HBO Max and president of TNT, TBS and TruTV, said in a statement.

"When we launched AEW one year ago, we wanted to start a revolution that would disrupt the wrestling business, but everyone said that it would take a strong weekly television partner to make AEW real in the eyes of everyone -- above all, the fans," added president and CEO of AEW Tony Khan.

"What virtually no on realized at the time was Kevin Reilly and TNT were committed to this very same movement from day one, and their belief in us made it possible for AEW to think and act big from the start. Here we are, only three months into Wednesday Night Dynamite, and now we've been extended through 2023! We're not making the ultimate statement that the team of AEW and TNT is here to stay and to bring fans more of the great wrestling that the fans demand and deserve," Khan continued.

AEW uploaded to YouTube a highlight of Dynamite's biggest moments so far in celebration of extending its relationship with WarnerMedia.

AEW will host a special Bash at the Beach edition of Dynamite Wednesday, featuring Moxley vs. Guevara, Pac vs. Allin, Kris Statlander and Shida vs. Awesome Kong and Mel, and wrestling legend Diamond Dallas Page returning to action to team up with Dustin Rhodes and QT Marshall to battle MJF, The Butcher and The Blade.

The Young Bucks will compete in a 4-Way Tag Team match against Omega and Page, Santana and Ortiz and Best Friends. The winning team will earn a championship match against SCU.