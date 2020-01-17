Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Sammie Cimarelli of Netflix's The Circle was voted Fan Favorite and earned a $10,000 award.

The announcement was made on Friday through The Circle's official Instagram page during a live stream hosted by Michelle Buteau, who also served as the narrator and host of the reality series.

Cimarelli, from Miami, also appeared during the live stream and discussed her experience on the show and how she was going to use the prize money towards going to school.

The Circle, based on the British series of the same name, followed 14 contestants as they flirted, befriended and catfished each other online to win $100,000.

Joey Sasso of New York was declared the winner.