Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Teen Mom OG cast member Mackenzie Standifer is a mom of two.

Standifer announced in an Instagram post Monday that she welcomed a daughter, Stella Rhea, with her husband, Ryan Edwards, Jan. 1 on New Year's Day.

"Welcome to the world sweet Stella! Stella Rhea Edwards came on her own time and surprised us New Years Day! What a way to start our year! We are so in love with her already," Standifer wrote.

Standifer and Edwards also have a 15-month-old son, Jagger. In addition, Standifer is mom to a son, Hudson, with Zachary Stephens, while Edwards is dad to an 11-year-old son, Bentley, with his ex-fiancée, Teen Mom OG star Maci Bookout.

Standifer announced in July that she was expecting a baby girl with Edwards.

"Baby Girl Edwards is coming in January!" she wrote on Instagram at the time.

Standifer shared a family photo with Edwards, Bentley, Hudson and Jagger the next month.

"I have a fever and Hudson won't look but this is real life with our kids and I love it," she wrote, adding a heart-eyes emoji.

Standifer and Edwards married in 2017. Bookout, meanwhile, married Taylor McKinney in 2016 and has two more children, 4-year-old daughter Jayde and 3-year-old Maverick, with her husband.

Teen Mom OG stars Bookout, Catelynn Lowell, Amber Portwood, Cheyenne Floyd and Mackenzie McKee.