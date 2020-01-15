Jan. 15 (UPI) -- Ken Jennings won the Jeopardy!: The Greatest of All Time competition, taking home the $1 million cash prize.

Jennings won his third game of the competition on Tuesday, defeating fellow Jeopardy! greats James Holzhauer and Brad Rutter.

Holzhauer had won one previous game before and came within striking distance of Jennings until the Final Jeopardy! round which dealt with Shakespeare's tragedies.

Jennings, 45, was the only contestant to answer the final question correctly, sealing his victory. Jennings also received a greatest of all time trophy while Holzhauer and Rutter each received $250,000.

Rutter's Final Jeopardy! answer paid homage to host Alex Trebek with the contestant writing in, "You're the best Alex!"

"I'm just shellshocked, I'm like bewildered. After finishing second place in three or four of these, I just kind of thought I missed my prime," Jennings said afterwards about not winning previous Jeopardy! tournaments.

Trebek is battling Stage 4 pancreatic cancer and said in December that he has rehearsed his final goodbye on the show.