Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Showtime has ordered an 11th and final season of Shameless, its dysfunctional family comedy series starring William H. Macy.

Season 10 is set to wrap up Jan. 26, while Season 11 is expected to debut this summer.

"The characters of Shameless have brought Showtime viewers more laughs and tears and pure enjoyment than any program in our history," Gary Levine, president of entertainment at Showtime Networks, said in a statement.

"While we are sad to bid the Gallaghers farewell, we couldn't be more confident in the ability of show-runner John Wells, his writing team and this great cast to bring our series to its appropriately Shameless conclusion."

Added Wells: "I'm unbelievably thankful for all of the years of support from Gary Levine and everyone at Showtime that's allowed us to make Shameless. It's been a fantastic experience, and all of us in the cast and crew have had a wonderful time following the lives of the Gallagher family and friends. It's been a pleasure!"

The show's ensemble includes Jeremy Allen White, Ethan Cutkosky, Shanola Hampton, Steve Howey, Emma Kenney, Cameron Monaghan, Christian Isaiah, Noel Fisher and Kate Miner.