Jan. 12 (UPI) -- CBS All Access announced Sunday it renewed Star Trek: Picard ahead of the sci-fi show's premiere.

The latest installment in the space saga sees Patrick Stewart returning as Jean-Luc Picard, the iconic character he played for seven seasons on Star Trek: The Next Generation.

The 10-episode first season will also star Alison Pill, Isa Briones, Evan Evagora, Michelle Hurd, Santiago Cabrera and Harry Treadaway.

Special guest stars include Next Generation alumni Brent Spiner, Jonathan Del Arco, Jonathan Frakes and Jeri Ryan.

"The energy and excitement around the premiere of Star Trek: Picard has reached a magnitude greater than all of us at CBS All Access could have hoped for," Julie McNamara, executive vice president of original content at the streaming service, said in a statement.

"We're thrilled to announce plans for a second season before the series' debut, and we are confident that Star Trek fans and new viewers alike will be captured by the stellar cast and creative team's meticulously crafted story when it premieres on Jan. 23."