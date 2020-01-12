A TV drama about on one of Jodie Foster's most famous roles -- Clarice Starling in "Silence of the Lambs" -- is in the works at CBS. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 12 (UPI) -- CBS has ordered a pilot for a series to take place a year after the events of the film, Silence of the Lambs.

The show Clarice will focus on FBI agent Clarice Starling, who was played by Jodie Foster in 1991's Lambs and by Julianne Moore in the 2001 sequel, Hannibal.

Both films are based on novels by Thomas Harris and chronicled Starling's relationship with psychiatrist- serial killer Hannibal Lecter.

No casting has been announced yet for the TV show, which will be set in 1993.

,Jenny Lumet and Alex Kurtzman are executive producing Clarice.

"After more than 20 years of silence, we're privileged to give voice to one of America's most enduring heroes -- Clarice Starling," they said in a joint statement Sunday. "Clarice's bravery and complexity have always lit the way, even as her personal story remained in the dark. But hers is the very story we need today: her struggle, her resilience, her victory. Her time is now, and always."

Prequels to Silence of the Lambs include the films Hannibal Rising (2007) and Red Dragon (2002,) and the TV series Hannibal, which aired 2013-15.