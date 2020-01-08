Michelle Pfeiffer and her husband, television writer and producer David E. Kelley attend the premiere of "Ant-Man and the Wasp" in Los Angeles in 2018. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nicole Kidman attends the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills on Sunday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Melissa McCarthy is to co-star in the Hulu limited series "Nine Perfect Strangers." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 8 (UPI) -- Bridesmaids and Ghostbusters star Melissa McCarthy will executive produce and co-star in Hulu's adaptation of Liane Moriarty's novel, Nine Perfect Strangers.

The Hollywood Reporter said McCarthy will play Francis, a stressed-out guest at a posh wellness resort run by Masha, played by Nicole Kidman.

The limited series is slated to debut next year.

Deadline.com said the project will reunite several key players from the HBO series Big Little Lies, including Moriarty, Kidman, producer Bruna Papandrea and writer David E. Kelley.

McCarthy is an Emmy winner for her roles in the sitcom Mike & Molly and sketch-comedy show Saturday Night Live.