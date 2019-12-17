'Narcos: Mexico' Season 2 to premiere Feb. 13

Dec. 17 (UPI) -- Narcos: Mexico Season 2 is coming in February.

Netflix shared a release date, Feb. 13, and first look photos for the season Tuesday on Twitter.

One of the photos shows Diego Luna in character as cartel leader Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo. The other shows Walt Breslin (Scoot McNairy) searching for fellow DEA agent Kiki Camarena (Michael Peña).

"#NarcosMexico Season 2 premieres February 13," the post reads.

McNairy's Breslin was unveiled to be the Season 1 narrator in the season finale. The season ended with Breslin stepping in after Camarena's death at the hands of Gallardo and his cartel.

Showrunner Eric Newman told The Hollywood Reporter in 2018 that Breslin's introduction mirrors the series of DEA agents in the original Narcos, including Steve Murphy (Boyd Holbook) and Javier Peña (Pedro Pascal).

"It's just the continuing revolving doors of, 'Here comes the new guy and this time we're going to get it right,'" Newman said. "We've seen that with agents Murphy and Peña in Seasons 1 and 2, Peña alone in Season 3, Kiki Camarena in Narcos: Mexico, and now a new guy, who is basically going to come down and probably get nothing done and the cycle will continue."

Netflix said Season 2 takes place in the mid-1980s and chronicles "the missteps, ill-conceived agendas, and corruption on both sides of the border that have led to a dangerous present in the failed war on drugs."

The original Narcos starred Wagner Moura as Columbian drug lord Pablo Escobar and had three seasons on Netflix. Narcos: Mexico debuted as a companion series in November 2018.