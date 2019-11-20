Nov. 20 (UPI) -- The preschool puzzle-solving program Blue's Clues & You! which debuted this month on Nickelodeon, has been renewed for a second season on Nickelodeon.

The Hollywood Reporter said the cable network ordered 20 additional episodes of the animated show with a live-action human host -- Josh Dela Cruz -- who is known for serving as an understudy for the titular hero in the Broadway musical Aladdin for five years.

The series is a follow-up to Blue's Clues, featuring Steve Burns, then Donovan Patton, as host. It ran 1996-2006.

Burns and Patton appear in Blue's Clues & You and are expected to guest star in Season 2, The Wrap said.