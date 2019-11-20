Actress Kelly Macdonald arrives for the premiere of "Boardwalk Empire" in New York in 2010. File Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 20 (UPI) -- Boardwalk Empire, Gosford Park and Brave actress Kelly Macdonald has signed on to play a recurring role on the BBC police drama Line of Duty.

Macdonald's character is Detective Chief Inspector Joanne Davidson, the senior investigating officer of an unsolved murder, the British network said in a press release.

Returning cast members include Martin Compston, Vicky McClure and Adrian Dunbar.

Season 5 wrapped up in May.

"We're honored that Kelly Macdonald will join Martin, Vicky and Adrian in series six of Line of Duty. DCI Joanne Davidson will prove the most enigmatic adversary AC-12 have ever faced," showrunner Jed Mercurio said in a statement Tuesday.

Compston celebrated Macdonald's casting on Twitter.

"Another magnificent addition to the Line of Duty team. Said it before huge part of the show's success is the phenomenal guest actors we've had. Kelly Macdonald will be up there with the best of them, what a talent what a career Buzzing to get the tape started," Compston wrote.

Filming is set to resume next year.