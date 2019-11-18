No Season 4 for 'Runaways' on Hulu

The third season of "Runaways" will be the Marvel drama's last on Hulu. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 18 (UPI) -- Season 3 of Runaways will be the Marvel action-drama's last on Hulu, the streaming service said Monday.

The final 10 episodes will be available on Dec. 13.

The show's ensemble includes Rhenzy Feliz, Lyrica Okano, Virginia Gardner, Ariela Barer, Gregg Sulkin, Allegra Acosta, Annie Wersching, Ryan Sands, Angel Parker, Ever Carradine, James Marsters, Kevin Wesiman, Brigid Brannagh, James Yaegashi, Brittany Ishibashi, Elizabeth Hurley and Clarissa Thibeaux.

"After evading corrupt parents, battling powerful aliens and coming face-to-face with the world's most powerful sorceress, the conclusion to this epic saga will leave no stone unturned," Hulu teased in a synopsis of the third and final season.

The series' showrunners/writers were Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage.

"Thanks to every single person who watched. Was truly a life changing experience and so proud to have been able to give a voice to the LGBTQ community. Love the Runaways fans forever," Gardner tweeted.