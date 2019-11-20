'Vikings' sequel series in the works at Netflix

Nov. 20 (UPI) -- Vikings: Valhalla, a sequel series to History channel's Vikings, is in the works at Netflix with writer-producer Jeb Stuart at the helm.

"I am beyond excited that we are announcing the continuation of our Vikings saga," franchise creator Michael Hirst said in a statement. "I know that the millions of our fans across the globe will be thrilled by the belief being shown in our show by MGM and Netflix. Jeb Stuart, a truly wonderful writer, will bring new story-lines and a powerful visceral vision to stories about some of the most famous Vikings known to history."

SNEAK PEEK A behind the scenes preview from the creator and stars of #Vikings before it makes it's triumphant return on Wednesday, December 4th at 9/8c on HISTORY. pic.twitter.com/2aACAzcurr— #Vikings (@HistoryVikings) November 19, 2019

No casting has been announced yet for Valhalla, which takes place 100 years after the events of the first show.

The MGM-produced sequel will follow the adventures of historic figures Leif Erikson, Freydis, Harald Harada and William the Conqueror.

The sixth and final season of the original series is scheduled to premiere Dec. 4 on History. The cast includes Alex Høgh Andersen, Alexander Ludwig and Katheryn Winnick.