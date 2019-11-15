Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Jeff Goldblum said on Jimmy Kimmel Live that his new Disney+ series The World According to Jeff Goldblum is an experience.

"I don't think it's a travel show really," the actor said on Thursday.

"It's an experience for me, they sent me everywhere around the United States, if we do more --which I hope we do -- maybe we'll go outside internationally, but here we went to all kinds of places that I never would have gone otherwise and I had experiences," he continued.

The World According to Jeff Goldblum follows the Jurassic Park star as he uncovers new science, history and insights into familiar objects.

Some of Goldblum's favorite experiences from the show included going to a water park and riding a water slide for the first time and getting a gold grill for his mouth.

"They put me in a big kind of tub you know, going down this harrowing thing, I thought we were going to fall out," he said of his trip to the water park. "I thought my life was ending."

Goldblum recently released a new album titled I Shouldn't be Telling You This which features appearances by Fiona Apple and Miley Cyrus, among others.

The 67-year-old also described how he once got to play piano alongside Aerosmith during a stadium concert. He said he wasn't ready for the moment when frontman Steven Tyler invited him onstage but that he performed anyway.

"I got some chords, was able to play along and it was great," he said.