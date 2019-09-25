Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern, Sam Neil returning for 'Jurassic World 3'

Sept. 25 (UPI) -- Universal announced on Wednesday that Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern and Sam Neil of Jurassic Park fame will be returning to the franchise to star in Jurassic World 3.

"They're back," the official Twitter account for Jurassic World said alongside an image of Goldblum's Ian Malcolm, Dern's Ellie Sattler and Neil's Alan Grant from 1993's Jurassic Park.

Jurassic World 3 is set to arrive in theaters on June 11, 2021 and will once again star Chris Pratt as Owen Grady and Bryce Dallas Howard as Claire Dearing.

Colin Trevorrow is directing the next film based on a script he wrote with Emily Carmichael. Trevorrow, who also helmed the first Jurassic World and co-wrote 2018's Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, is also executive producing with Jurassic Park director Steven Spielberg.

Trevorrow also recently directed Jurassic World short film Battle at Big Rock which aired on Fox. The project follows a family of four who encounter dinosaurs while visiting Big Rock National Park. Fallen Kingdom had previously ended with dinosaurs being let out into the wild.

Goldblum has reprised his role as Ian in 1997's The Lost World: Jurassic Park -- also from Spielberg -- and in Fallen Kingdom. Dern and Neil reprised their roles as Ellie and Alan in 2001's Jurassic Park III.