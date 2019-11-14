Nov. 14 (UPI) -- Billie Eilish, Green Day and other music stars read a number of Mean Tweets from fans on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Chance the Rapper, Midland, Luke Bryan, Perry Farrell, Leon Bridges, Monsta X, John Mayer, Alice Cooper, Lizzo, Luke Combs and Cardi B also took part in the popular late night segment on Wednesday which served as the sixth music edition of Mean Tweets.

"Billie Eilish dressed like she got her clothes stolen at the gym so they gave her what they had in the lost and found bin," a fan tweeted the singer.

"Why does Tre Cool from Green Day look like the emo version of Ted Cruz?" the rockstar read from a commentator.

Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong started laughing and then pointed out that member Mike Dirnt looks like Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"I'd rather listen to a barn full of baby pigs being vaccinated than Luke Bryan's new song," read another comment. "I have vaccinated baby pigs and that's awful," the country star said in response.

Celebrities such as Maisie Williams, Kim Kardashian and Mark Hamill took part in the last installment of Mean Tweets in September.