Oct. 31 (UPI) -- SCU, consisting of members Scorpio Sky and Frankie Kazarian, became the inaugural AEW Tag Team Champions on Dynamite.

SCU earned the titles after a hard fought victory against The Lucha Bros., consisting of Pentagon Jr. and Rey Fenix. The main event match was personal between the two squads as The Lucha Bros. had previously attacked and injured SCU member Christopher Daniels.

The bout was a fast-paced, high-flying affair as both teams pulled out all the stops to become champions.

The Lucha Bros. were poised to win after Pentagon Jr. sent Kazarian through timekeeper's table outside the ring. The Lucha Bros. then double-teamed Sky and attempted a Piledriver combo attack that Sky countered into a sudden roll up pin for the surprise victory.

Also on Dynamite, AEW World Champion Chris Jericho and Cody had a tense contract signing for their upcoming title match at the Full Gear pay-per-view event on Nov. 9.

Jericho, who was wearing a Halloween-themed blazer, mocked the crowd at the Charleston Coliseum in West Virginia and continually pretended to lunge after Cody.

Cody, after the contract was signed, shook hands with Jericho and pulled in Le Champion close for a stare down. Jericho then directed his opponent to the video screen where Inner Circle member Sammy Guevara was seen filming teammate Jake Hager attacking Cody's brother Dustin Rhodes.

Hager slammed Rhodes into Cody's limousine and slammed the door on his arm. Cody and his friend MJF quickly ran to scene as Jericho and The Inner Circle drove off.

The Elite, consisting of Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks, took on Kip Sabian and the Hybrid2 in a Six-Man Tag Team match.

Omega arrived to the ring as Sans from video game Undertale while The Young Bucks dressed up as Ryu and Ken from Street Fighter.

Sabian and Hybrid2 took the fight to the Elite and stopped the trio from doing their signature poses multiple times. Omega won the match, however, after he hit Hybrid 2 members Angelico and Jack Evans with the V-Trigger followed by the One-Winged Angel on Evans for the three count.

The Young Bucks, composed of Matt and Nick Jackson, gave high-fives to fans at ringside until they came across two men wearing masks from Adult Swim's Rick and Morty. The masked men ended up being Inner Circle members Santana and Ortiz who ambushed and attacked The Young Bucks before escaping.

Santana and Ortiz had also attacked professional wrestling legends Ricky Morton and Robert Gibson of the Rock 'n Roll Express earlier in the night.

Other moments from Dynamite included Hangman Adam Page defeating Guevara; Hikarua Shida defeating Shanna who made her AEW debut; Jon Moxley attacking The Libarian Peter Avalon before confirming that his match against Omega at Full Gear will be unsanctioned; and The Best Friends with Orange Cassidy dressing up as Rick and Morty characters to defeat QT Marshall, John Silver and Alex Reynolds.

Dynamite was Rick and Morty themed with the ring posts featuring artwork from the animated series.