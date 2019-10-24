AEW Dynamite: Cody brawls with Chris Jericho, Jon Moxley faces Pac

Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Cody confronted AEW World Champion Chris Jericho on Dynamite before their title match at Full Gear on Nov. 9.

Cody, on Wednesday, first came to the ring stating that he had a big announcement to make. The American Nightmare was constantly interrupted, however, by Jericho and his group The Inner Circle using air horns.

The Inner Circle, who were not scheduled to appear on Dynamite, had purchased tickets to the show and viewed the action from a VIP area. Cody started to leave the ring to fight the champ but waited until he received backup from his brother Dustin Rhodes, best friend MJF and professional wrestling legend Diamond Dallas Page.

Jericho and Inner Circle members Sammy Guevara, Santana and Ortiz quickly retreated and locked themselves inside the luxury box. Cody then wrapped his hand around MJF's scarf and punched his hand through the glass to open the door.

A massive brawl then ensued with Cody and his team being escorted away by security due to The Inner Circle having tickets.

Jon Moxley took on Pac in the main event after Moxley had attacked Pac during their Tag Team match last week against Kenny Omega and Hangman Adam Page.

Pac started things off by attacking Moxley from behind with a chair as he started walking towards the ring. Moxley would continue to be punished as the match got underway but eventually he was able to fight back.

Moxley, as the time limit on the highly competitive match started to run out, hit Pac with the Paradigm Shift, however, his opponent could still not be defeated. The time limit ran out, ending the bout in a draw. Moxley became upset and hit the referee with a DDT.

Other moments from Dynamite included The Lucha Brothers defeating Private Party to reach the finals of the Tag Team Title Tournament; S.C.U. defeating The Dark Order to reach the finals of the Tag Team Title Tournament; Omega defeating Joey Janela; The Young Bucks defeating The Best Friends; and Dr. Britt Baker defeating Jamie Hayter in her hometown of Pittsburgh.

The Tag Team Title Tournament will end next week to crown the first ever AEW World Tag Team Champions. S.C.U. will also be looking for revenge against The Lucha Brothers who had previously attacked and injured their fellow member Christopher Daniels.