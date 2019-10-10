Oct. 10 (UPI) -- AEW World Champion Chris Jericho officially introduced on Dynamite his new stable of professional wrestlers which he named The Inner Circle.

Jericho, on Wednesday, spoke highly of each member which includes Sammy Guevara, tag team Santana and Ortiz and Jake Hager. The Inner Circle first arrived last week during the premiere episode of Dynamite.

"These are my closest confidents, these are my friends, this is my inner circle," Jericho said of his new teammates. Jericho also shut down chants of 'We the People!" from the live audience in Boston, a reference to Hager's time in WWE.

"We the People sucks and it's dead and buried. It was a stupid idea from bad creative and all that's gone," the champ said.

Jericho, in the main event, joined with Guevara to take on Dustin Rhodes and Hangman Adam Page in a Tag Team match. The duo were also joined by Hager at ringside.

Hager helped The Inner Circle to victory by taking out Page outside the ring with a clothesline and then later Rhodes inside the ring while the referee was distracted by Guevara. Jericho then ended things with The Judas Effect for the three count.

The Inner Circle continued to attack Page and Rhodes until the lights went off in the arena. Cody, the brother of Rhodes, then appeared to assist his friends which led to a big brawl that also involved Ortiz, Santana and Cody's friends MJF and tag team The Young Bucks.

The fight ended with Jericho retreating up the entrance ramp where he was attacked by Darby Allin who used a skateboard to reach the champion. Allin had defeated Jimmy Havoc earlier in the night to earn a championship match against Jericho next week.

Also on Dynamite, Jon Moxley took on Shawn Spears who was accompanied by his manager Tully Blanchard. PAC was a featured guest announcer during the bout.

Moxley, despite Blanchard's interference, was able to defeat Spears after he nailed him with The Paradigm Shift for the three count.

As Moxley started to head towards the back, his rival Kenny Omega appeared holding a barbed wire bat and a barded wire broom. Omega tossed Moxley the bat to start a fight until PAC left the announcer's table to attack Omega from behind with a chair. Moxley decided to leave Omega and not further attack him.

Other moments from Dynamite included Private Party defeating The Young Bucks to advance into the AEW World Tag Team Championship Tournament and AEW World Women's Champion Riho and Dr. Britt Baker defeating Bea Priestly and Emi Sakura.