AEW Dynamite: Chris Jericho battles Darby Allin

Oct. 17 (UPI) -- AEW World Champion Chris Jericho defended his title against Darby Allin on Dynamite in a Philly Street Fight match.

The Philly Street Fight on Wednesday allowed Jericho and Allin to use any weapons at their disposal. Jericho arrived to the match wearing his Painmaker makeup. Allin, who regularly has makeup covering the side of his face and body, had the words "champ" written multiple times.

Jericho took full advantage of the Street Fight rules, using a kendo stick and chair to punish his opponent. Allin keept fighting, however, and nearly pinned Jericho for the three count multiple times.

The champ then grabbed duct tape and taped together Allin's hands behind his back, giving him a huge advantage. Allin would not give up and was still able to pull off a number of moves including a Springboard Moonsault.

Allin, after he dropkicked Jericho who was holding a steel chair to his face, went to the top rope where he was met by Jake Hager of Jericho's Inner Circle group. Hager punched Allin which allowed Jericho to apply his Wall of Jericho submission to earn the victory

The rest of the Inner Circle including Sammy Guevara and tag team Santana and Ortiz arrived to the ring and celebrated with Jericho as Dynamite went off the air.

Also on Dynamite, Kenny Omega and Hangman Adam Page teamed up to take on Jon Moxley and Pac in a Tag Team match.

The highly-competitive match came to a standstill at one point with Omega grabbing a barbed wire broom and Moxley getting a barbed wire bat. The two heated rivals starred each other down before they attacked with Moxley winning the exchange.

Pac, as Moxley was about to strike Omega with the weapon, stopped his partner from doing so as he didn't want to get disqualified and wanted to win the match. Moxley took issue with being stopped and nailed Pac with The Paradigm Shift before leaving.

Omega would hit Pac with the V-Trigger followed by Page finishing him off for the victory.

Other moments from AEW included SCU defeating Best Friends to advance into the World Tag Team Championship Tournament despite Scorpio Sky having to step in for SCU after The Lucha Bros injured Christopher Daniels; Santana and Ortiz defeating Alex Reynolds and Johnny Silver; The Lucha Bros defeating Jurassic Express to advance into the World Tag Team Championship Tournament and AEW Women's Champion Riho successfully defending her title against Dr. Britt Baker.